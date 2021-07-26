On the Record: July 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theft• Ciara Roundtree, 20, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.• Jacob Terrill, 34, of Gearhart, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Jacob Terrill Fred Meyer Ciara Roundtree Criminal Law Seaside Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityPhoto: A celebration of lifeAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksDeaths: July 20, 2021Record heat scorched trees on the North CoastObituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerNonprofit finds a buyer for the Hawaiian ChieftainAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Weekend Break: ‘When sobriety is the goal everything else is a possibility’'It would belong to our community' Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports