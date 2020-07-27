Assault
• Christina Poole, 33, was arrested Sunday at the foot of Sixth Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree and strangulation.
Theft
• Casandra McCalip, 38, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Calvin Proctor, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Friday at Home Depot in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Christopher White, 32, of Lincoln City, was arrested on July 20 at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Robert David Hilbert, 49, was arrested Sunday at Safeway in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Edwin Francis Thatcher, 63, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on Commercial Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended or revoked license and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Joe Michael Doran, 55, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday at Safeway in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.
