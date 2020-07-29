Disorderly conduct
• Michael Edward Dillahunty, 53, was arrested Monday on 20th and Exchange streets in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Harassment
• Brandon Ramsay, 46, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday near Emerald Heights in Astoria for harassment.
Reckless endangerment
• Susanne Christina Benthin, 55, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Hillcrest Loop in Astoria for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, hit-and-run, animal abuse in the first degree and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.