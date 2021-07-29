On the Record: July 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Joshua W. Raniero, 29, of Gearhart, was arrested Sunday afternoon for domestic assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment.Theft• Toni Andersen, 56, of Ilwaco, Washington, was arrested Wednesday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.• Luke Miehe, 48, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday on Ensign Lane in Warrenton for theft in the second degree at Astoria Ford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Warrenton Assault Crime Criminal Law Washington Joshua W. Raniero Toni Andersen Third Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusDeaths: July 20, 2021Obituary: Carrie Marie ShekerWeekend Break: ‘When sobriety is the goal everything else is a possibility’Obituary: Jody Ann Wright Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports