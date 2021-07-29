Assault

• Joshua W. Raniero, 29, of Gearhart, was arrested Sunday afternoon for domestic assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment.

Theft

• Toni Andersen, 56, of Ilwaco, Washington, was arrested Wednesday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.

• Luke Miehe, 48, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday on Ensign Lane in Warrenton for theft in the second degree at Astoria Ford.

