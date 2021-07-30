On the Record: July 30, 2021 Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unlawful use of a weapon• Aaron Thomas Posey, 26, of Astoria, was indicted Tuesday for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.DUII• William E. Keister, 55, of Henrietta, New York, was arrested Thursday morning at Astoria Eco Wash on Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.• Robert Francis Cole, 45, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday morning at U.S. Highway 101 and Avenue H in Seaside for DUII. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Henrietta Criminal Law Driving Weapon New York William E. Keister Intoxicant Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Carrie Marie ShekerObituary: Daniel Scott BaergenOregon Health Authority recommends masks indoors as virus cases surgeObituary: Nancy Joan DonovanObituary: Jody Ann Wright Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports