Unlawful use of a weapon

• Aaron Thomas Posey, 26, of Astoria, was indicted Tuesday for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

DUII

• William E. Keister, 55, of Henrietta, New York, was arrested Thursday morning at Astoria Eco Wash on Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

• Robert Francis Cole, 45, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday morning at U.S. Highway 101 and Avenue H in Seaside for DUII.

