Assault
• Travis Don Niemi, 45, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested Saturday on SW Fifth Lane in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
• Ezekial Ashton Albertson, 23, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Niagara Avenue in Astoria for assault on a public safety officer and for interfering with a police officer.
Theft
• Shaianna Kleweno, 25, of Centralia, Washington, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Jeffrey L. Houghtelling, 56, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Zackery Nacoste, 31, of Portland, was arrested Saturday on Holladay Drive in Seaside for DUII.
