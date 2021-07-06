DUII
• Shirley Kathleen Butler, 49, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Monday at Warrenton High School for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Bill D. Demoss, 84, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on N. Main Avenue in Warrenton for DUII.
• Catherine Nicole Neil, 40, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.
• Michael Jason Ehrlund, 43, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on the Astoria Bridge for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.