Assault

• Lisa Marie Gollihar, 41, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday for a fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence that allegedly occurred in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Astoria.

DUII

• Kristen Tod Kvame, 29, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested on Monday at the Atomic Motel on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

• Jordyn Danielle Goldberg, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on June 30 at the Taco Bell parking lot on S.E. Discovery Lane in Warrenton for DUII and reckless driving.

Tags