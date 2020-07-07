Burglary
• Brandon Joseph Albright, 33, of Astoria, was arrested early Tuesday morning for burglary in the first degree, attempted criminal trespass in the first degree and trespass in the first degree. Police were called just after 10 p.m. on Monday for a report of a home invasion near Irving Avenue and 36th Street in Astoria. Albright reportedly broke into another home and tried to gain entry into another in the same area. Police eventually located Albright near 14th Street and the Astoria Riverwalk, where he was reportedly swimming.
