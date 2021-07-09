On the Record: July 9, 2021 Jul 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attempting to elude police• Joshua Shipley, 20, was arrested Thursday on S.W. Ninth Street in Warrenton for attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Officer Police Joshua Shipley Driving Elude Record Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamilies struggle to get refunds from travel companyColumbia Memorial Hospital reaches milestone in OHSU partnershipDeaths: July 6, 2021State asks for county's help in addressing homeless camps on forestlandsAstoria scraps electric scooter plansDeaths on the coast show ocean dangersDeath: July 1, 2021Obituary: Jane 'Irene' JessenGearhart woman dies in crash on Highway 101 south of WarrentonFour people taken to hospital after crash on Highway 30 Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports