Disorderly conduct
• Tyler Richards, 22, of Homeland, California, was arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct on Sunset Beach Lane.
Reckless driving
• Bryana Joy Beaulieu, 25, of Astoria, was cited on Tuesday morning for reckless driving. She allegedly hit a parked mobile home on 20th Street and Exchange Street, causing significant damage.
Harassment
• Frederick L Sherman, 38, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested on Monday for harassment and trespassed from Astoria Mini Mart East after allegedly jumping the counter and pushing an employee.
