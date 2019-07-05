DUII
• Daniel Grannis, 25, of Graham, Washington, was arrested on Thursday on U.S. Highway 101 and Westlake Lane in Gearhart for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Andrea Yates, 27, was arrested on Thursday for DUII after she drove off U.S. Highway 30 near mile post 93. Yates had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%.
Reckless driving
• Michelle Clemmer, 40, of Portland, was cited on Thursday after a crash on U.S. Highway 26 that caused minor injuries. She allegedly rear-ended a car, pushing it into another car and then fled the scene. Her car was impounded and she was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, driving without insurance and driving while her license was suspended.
