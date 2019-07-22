Burglary
• Genine Celeste Tuifua, 39, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Grand Avenue and 27th Street in Astoria for burglary in the second degree and theft in the second degree. She was arrested June 8 for burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree at the same property.
DUII
• Luz Greenfield, 48, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 near Camp Rilea for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17%.
• Dylan Henry Lennard Clodgo, 26, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Marine Drive in front of Astoria High School for DUII.
• Manuel Juan Alanis, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested Friday on the Astoria Bridge for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.24%.
