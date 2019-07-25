Assault
• Tybre Jakobe Snell, 21, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree, violation of a release agreement and tampering with a witness.
DUII
• Steven Craig Jensen, 41, of Marble Falls, Texas, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run. Police say Jensen hit another vehicle from the rear on Ensign Lane in front of Astoria Ford in Warrenton. His blood alcohol content was 0.32%.
