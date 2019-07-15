Criminal trespass
• Kegan Michael French, 34, of Seaside, was arrested on Saturday for criminal trespass and telephone harassment on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton.
DUII
• Douglas Grant Dickerson, 65, of Westport, was arrested on Sunday on McLean Hill Road in Westport for driving under the influence of intoxicants, contempt of court, menacing and ex-convict in possession of a firearm.
