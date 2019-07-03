Strangulation
• Jeffery Walker, 42, of Westport, was arrested on Tuesday in Clatsop County for strangulation and harassment.
DUII
• Taylor Florance, 24, of Seaside, was arrested on Tuesday in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft
• Jessie Nicole Robles, 26, of Warrenton, was arrested on Monday for theft at Walmart.
Disorderly conduct
• Paul Huck, 29, was arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct on S.E. Discovery Lane in Warrenton.
