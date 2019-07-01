DUII
• Corey J. Reposa, 37, was arrested on Sunday at 16th Street and Exchange Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%.
• Chris Annette Boslar, 71, of Portland, was arrested on U.S. Highway 26 on Sunday for DUII and reckless driving.
Theft
• Lisa Underhill, 37, of Seaside, was arrested at Walmart on Saturday for second- degree theft.
• Kimmy Lynn Quast, 62, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on Friday after walking out of Walmart with a shopping cart full of groceries and other items. She was arrested for second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and interfering with police.
