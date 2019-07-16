DUII
• Timothy Everett Woodward, 34, of Warrenton, was arrested on W. Marine Drive in Astoria on Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Brent McGuire, 56, was arrested on Monday on U.S. Highway 26 in Seaside for DUII, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Police said he crashed his car into an embankment. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%.
• Daniel W. Moon, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Sunday on S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for DUII and driving while uninsured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.