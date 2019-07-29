DUII
• Burl Keaoililani Kanoho, 25, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on Seventh Street and McClure Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.20%.
• Forest Joshua Campos, 41, of Veneta, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII and reckless driving. Police said Campos lost control of the steering wheel and left the roadway, crashing off the shoulder. His blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
• Sarahi Navarrette, 28, of Portland, was arrested Saturday near U.S. Highway 26 and Underhill Road for DUII and reckless driving. Police said she was driving southbound and drove across the northbound lane, crashing into a dirt embankment.
Restraining order
• David Russell Flavin, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday night at Aldrich Point Road in Astoria for violating a restraining order. Police said Flavin pushed a man out of a window, but there were no injuries.
