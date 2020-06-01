Robbery
• Nicole Michelle Lee Stokes-Hoyungowa, 26, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on state Highway 202 for robbery in the first degree, theft in the first degree, menacing, possession of weapon with intent to use and reckless endangerment.
Theft
• Raymond Anthony Perez, 40, of Jewell, was arrested Saturday on state Highway 202 for theft in the first degree, menacing, robbery in the first degree, possession of a weapon with intent to use and reckless endangerment.
Menacing
• Rachel Lynn Vollmer, 32, of Toutle, Washington, was arrested Friday on Cannon Road in Arch Cape for menacing and assault in the fourth degree.
DUII
• Nico Merrit, 25, of Portland, was arrested Saturday on S. Wahanna Road in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, driving suspended or revoked, interfering with a police officer, offensive littering and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Jody Sliedner, 62, of Gladstone, was arrested Friday on S. Roosevelt Drive and Avenue C in Seaside for DUII.
