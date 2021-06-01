DUII
• Lauren Mary Ahlgren, 36, of Arch Cape, was arrested Monday on Fire Rock Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.
• Daniel K. Gillespie, 25, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 for DUII.
• Jay Richard Wilson, 58, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 and Fern Hill Road for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment.
• Ulises Alvarez Delgado, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
• Howard J. Jacobsen, 36, of Portland, was arrested Thursday near Ninth and Astor streets in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving and aggravated harassment.