Assault
• Claressa Rene Durfee, 28, of Astoria, was arraigned Tuesday for assault in the fourth degree and harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Roy Douglas Hall, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday at Astoria Brewing Co. for criminal trespass in the second degree.
• Peyton Briar McDow, 21, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on 45th Street in Astoria for criminal trespass in the first degree.
