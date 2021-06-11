Strangulation
• Erkan Koyuncu, 31, of Gearhart, was arraigned Thursday on charges of strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Assault
• Margaret Katerina Wilski, 22, of Long Beach, Washington, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Theft
• Stacia Nicole Erhardt, 31, of Vernonia, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated identity theft, theft in the first degree and 18 counts of identity theft.
DUII
• Devontae Leshawn Gravely, 28, of Wood Village, was arrested Thursday on U.S. Highway 101 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault in the fourth degree.