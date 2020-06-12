Theft
• Andrew James Benson Oyler, 24, was arrested Thursday on Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for theft in the third degree and giving false information to a police officer.
Weapons
• Garthe Alexander Miehe, 48, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Seventh Street in Astoria for unlawful possession of a weapon with intent to use and reckless endangerment.
Harassment
• Gerald Glen Lutcavich, 61, of Pendleton, was arrested Friday on Walluski Loop in Astoria for harassment.
