Menacing
• Rickey Dewitt Cockrall, 64, of Aloha, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 30 for menacing and felon in possession of a firearm.
Theft
• Jacob Kitzman, 28, was arrested Friday at Rite Aid in Warrenton for theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
• Patricia Bernal, 26, of Scappoose, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Eluding
• Ryan Wallace Kelly, 34, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Lyngstad Heights Lane in Astoria for theft of services, driving while suspended and eluding a police officer. Kelly led police on a low speed pursuit that began at the Astoria Column and ended at his home in Astoria.
DUII
• Kenneth Allen Medjo, 50, of Hammond, was arrested Sunday on Fourth Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Edwin Francis Thatcher, 63, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Commercial Street in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended and was cited for driving uninsured and failure to install an interlock device.
• James Robert Moon, 23, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 and Gearhart Lane for DUII and reckless driving.
• Cesar Ramirez Peon, 18, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday at the Warrenton Post Office for minor in possession of alcohol, DUII and hit and run.
• Ian Arthur Symmonds, 41, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Fort Clatsop Road and U.S. Highway 101 for DUII.
