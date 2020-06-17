Burglary
• Gabino Luna Swearengin, 34, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Svensen Market Road in Astoria for violation of a release agreement, criminal mischief in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and resisting arrest.
Criminal trespass
• Gerald Glen Lutcavich, 61, of Seaside, was arrested Monday near the Astoria Small Stop for criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.