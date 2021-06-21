Assault
• Alexander Adrian Bologna, 31, of Seaside, was arraigned Friday on charges of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Justin Peterson, 38, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree.
Resisting arrest
• Kristina Nieto, 40, of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
Burglary
• Christopher Lee Toole, 24, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday in Astoria for burglary in the second degree, theft in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. Police say someone threw a rock through a window at the Astoria Liquor Store early Friday morning. Toole was later found with a bottle of rum missing from the liquor store.
DUII
• Jake McCormic, 35, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 and E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.