Sodomy
• Eric Villarino Zamora, 33, of Portland, was arraigned Friday for two counts of sodomy in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Theft
• Shilo Moncy, 47, of South Bend, Washington, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Oscar Castaneda Contreras, 23, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Saturday following a crash on U.S. Highway 101 and Cullaby Lake Lane for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
