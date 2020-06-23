Burglary
• David Perez, 26, of Seaside, was arraigned Monday for burglary in the first degree, robbery in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Disorderly conduct
• Michael Marcel Latham, 26, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested Monday on Fourth and Bond streets in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the second degree. He reportedly attacked an officer and attempted to attack another officer.
• Levi Trent Smith, 32, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Marine Drive in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment and criminal mischief in the second degree.
DUII
• Donna J. Bzdil, 55, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Ninth and Commercial streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.