Unlawful possession
• Jeff Baker Bolles, 22, of Hammond, was arrested on June 23 at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.
Criminal trespass
• Roy Douglas Hall, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on the Astoria Riverwalk for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Tlaloc Garcia, 23, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on the Old Youngs Bay Bridge for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Donny Ray Sturgell, 45, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday at the Warrenton Mini Mart for DUII, assault in the fourth degree, harassment, menacing and disorderly conduct.
• George M. Owen, 38, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on Third Avenue and N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside for DUII.
• Julius Yu Wong, 40, of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
• Kenneth Brick Gilman, 31, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Thursday on 31st Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.