Burglary
• Jacob Cale McCleary, 34, of Joseph, was arraigned Monday for burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, harassment, theft in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Fleeing
• John Franklin Kolb, 37, of Grants Pass, was indicted Monday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.
Criminal mischief
• Michelle Lynn Ausere, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Cedar Street in Astoria for criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree. She was arrested again on Tuesday for assault in the fourth degree, escape in the third degree and resisting arrest.
Resisting arrest
• Adham Mohamed El-Sayed, 23, of Portland, was indicted Tuesday for resisting arrest and criminal trespass in the first degree.
DUII
• Fabiola Beatriz Rio Paz, 38, of Portland, was arrested Monday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants, assaulting a public safety officer, escape in the second degree and resisting arrest.
• Teresa Sue Cunningham, 67, of Ocean Park, Washington, was indicted Tuesday for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.