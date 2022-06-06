• Joshua Robert Mendenhall, 37, of Astoria, was indicted on May 27 for first-degree sexual abuse.
Assault
• Asuemu Fuimaono, 50, of Covington, Washington, was arrested on Sunday at 17th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Burglary
• Shauna Marie Cox, 23, of Seaside, was indicted on Thursday for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in May.
DUII
• Drew Alan Byington, 49, of Klamath Falls, was indicted on Thursday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in July.
• Ross Tadlock Henry, 45, of White Salmon, Washington, was arrested on Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Turley Lane for DUII, reckless driving and refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.
• Jacob Allen Riley, 21 of Astoria, was arrested on Thursday at Youngs River Road and Tucker Creek Lane in Astoria for DUII. He allegedly drove onto someone’s property.
• Chandler Ray Emken, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on May 26 on Wireless Road in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving, an open container violation and refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.