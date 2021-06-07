Assault
• Steven Wolf, 43, was arrested Sunday on Alternative U.S. Highway 101 for assault in the fourth degree, violation of a restraining order and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jason Andrew Terrill, 31, of Gearhart, was arraigned Friday on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, escape in the second degree, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
DUII
• Tad Burnham, 40, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Robbery suspect
• Calvin Proctor, 29, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Coxcomb Road in Astoria on a warrant. Police were also searching for Proctor in connection with a robbery that occurred on Thursday at Mini Mart East. The case has been referred to the district attorney’s office for review.