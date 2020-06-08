Assault
• Jafonta’e Marcell Earl McClendon, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Saturday on the Astoria Riverwalk for assault in the fourth degree.
DUII
• Richard Shapiro, 69, of Littleton, Colorado, was arrested Sunday on Necanicum Drive and Fourth Avenue in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jacob Hefford, 23, of Bonney Lake, Washington, was arrested Saturday on Avenue A in Seaside for DUII.
