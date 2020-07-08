Disorderly conduct
• Brett Bane Mellott, 31, was arrested Tuesday on U.S. Highway 101 and SE Ensign Lane in Warrenton for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Jonathan Bell, 39, was arrested Tuesday at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree and interfering with a police officer.
