Assault
• Robert Weaver, 57, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on state Highway 202 for resisting arrest, misuse of 911 and assaulting a public safety officer.
Theft
• Jarret Dean Gleason, 43, of Warrenton, was arrested Monday near 28th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for theft in the first degree.
DUII
• Joshua Michael Daugherty, 35, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving following a crash on U.S. Highway 101.
• Carmen G. Ricker, 61, of Warrenton, was arrested on June 3 in Warrenton for DUII, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.