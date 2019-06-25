DUII
• David Charles Anderegg, 64, of Damascus, was arrested on Monday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving on U.S. Highway 26 in the U.S. Highway 101 interchange. The vehicle traveled up an embankment, hit a tree and slid back down, landing on the right side. Police said the driver climbed out of the car and fled. Law enforcement found him nearby hiding in tree debris. He was treated for minimal injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.04% more than four hours after the crash.
• Vincent Lindley Evans, 59, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.19%.
