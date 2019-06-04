Trespass
• Astoria police on Monday trespassed Gail Griffey, 72, a transient in Astoria, from the Astoria Mini Mart East on Marine Drive at the request of the owner. A video shared on social media showed Griffey assaulting the owner after being asked to leave. Griffey was previously trespassed from Reach Break Brewing on Duane Street in Astoria for loitering, according to police.
