Drugs
• Warrenton police arrested Ashley Marie Johnson, 34, at the Warrenton Post Office on Friday on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. A citizen reported suspicious activity in a vehicle outside the post office. Officers contacted Johnson, who consented to a search of her vehicle. Officers found drugs, paraphernalia, cash and packaging before arresting Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.