Theft
• Shari Lynn Phillips, 57, of Shady Cove, was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct in the second degree, theft in the third degree, resisting arrest and other charges. After allegedly committing theft at Finn’s Fish House, police said Phillips resisted arrest and attempted to cause physical harm to a Seaside police lieutenant with a walking stick.
