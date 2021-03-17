Luring
• Jesus Daniel Walter Sass, 23, was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and online sexual corruption of a child in the second degree.
DUII
• Ricky Lee Saari, 63, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Jerome Avenue and 16th Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jose Antonio Madrigal, 37, of Sunnyside, Washington, was arrested Tuesday on S. Franklin Street and Avenue A in Seaside for DUII.
• Crystal M. Hansen, 36, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 near Tongue Point in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.