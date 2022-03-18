• Thomas Squier Whiteford, 60, of Oregon City, was indicted this week for attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and menacing. The crimes — all listed as instances of domestic violence — are alleged to have occurred earlier this month.
Assault
• William Allen Hanning, 37, of Deer Lodge, Montana, was arrested on Sunday at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. He allegedly assaulted a nurse at the hospital.
Burglary
• Calvin Toi North, 28, of Salem, was indicted on Wednesday for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Theft
• Danielle Laurel Carlson, 32, of Astoria, was indicted last week for first-degree theft, second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree forgery and computer crime. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between September and November 2020.
• Samuel Joe Johnson, 32, of Astoria, was arrested on Tuesday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft and possession of heroin.
DUII
• David James Curry, 41, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on Wednesday at W. Marine Drive and Portway Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was also cited for refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.