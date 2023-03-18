• Kayla Marie Marlow, 21, was arraigned Thursday for attempted murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree. According to a probable cause declaration, Marlow allegedly slit her wrist and her child’s wrists in Warrenton in March.
Felon in possession of a firearm
• David William Nichols, Jr, 34, of Astoria, was arraigned Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly happened in March.
• Nathaniel Damonte Jamar Hamilton, 28, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Ryan Wayne Harmon, 43, of Cannon Beach, was arraigned Monday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to perform duties as a driver in an accident involving property damage, reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, giving false information to a police officer and attempted assault in the fourth degree. Harmon is also being named as a fugitive from justice stemming from charges in Colorado.
Tampering
• Kenneth Cameron Birdeno, 34, of Astoria, was arraigned Thursday for tampering with a witness, resisting arrest and two counts of contempt of court. The crimes allegedly happened in March.