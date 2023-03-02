• Skylar Quaschnick, 18, of Warrenton, was arraigned Tuesday for assault in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in February.
Identity theft
• Brian Louis Wainscott, 50, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of identity theft, forgery in the second degree, and theft in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
Theft
• Wayne Erland Jarvela, 40, was arraigned Wednesday for theft in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in November.
• Xavier Daniel Lamadue, 26, of Seaside, was arraigned Wednesday for theft in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a class C felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in July.
• Brice Scott Maley, 39, of Astoria, was arraigned Wednesday for theft in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal mischief in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in July.
DUII
• Richard Cook, 60, of Longview, Washington, was arraigned Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, disorderly conduct in the second degree and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly happened in November 2021.
• Jose Juan Becerra Campos, 28, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.