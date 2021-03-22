Assault
• James Robert Young, 51, was arrested Saturday in Warrenton for two counts of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of unlawful use of mace in the second degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police were called just before 2 p.m. after Young reportedly sprayed two people with bear repellent.
DUII
• Barry William Lempea, 81, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on 33rd Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.