• Mark Anthony Marquez, 47, of Astoria, was arrested on March 17 on Bond Street in Astoria for unlawful possession of a firearm with intent to use, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Harassment
• Johnathan Lance Kvale, 28, of Newport, was arrested on Friday for harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct following a physical altercation among multiple parties at the Garden of Surging Waves in Astoria.
Theft
• Derrick Ray Maxhimer, 33, of Seaside, was arrested on Friday for second-degree theft. The crime is alleged to have occurred at Englund Marine & Industrial Supply in Astoria. The arrest took place on W. Marine Drive and Basin Street in Astoria.
Fleeing
• Gregory Thomas Hanson, 23, of Portland, was arraigned on Monday on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and refusal to take a Breathalyzer test. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in February 2021.
DUII
• Lucas Castellon Pena, 34, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested on Friday on U.S. Highway 26 near Camp 18 Restaurant for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Pena allegedly struck a guardrail.
• Kevin Anthony Lee Ellisor, 32, of Seaside, was arrested on Friday on U.S. Highway 26 near the intersection of Kampy Road for DUII. Ellisor was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash.
• Sterling Wayne McCoy, 53, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on March 16 on U.S. Highway 30 near Bradley State Scenic Viewpoint for DUII.
• Rashad Fabio Greene, 30, of Portland, was arrested on March 10 at Fourth Avenue and N. Downing Street in Seaside for DUII.