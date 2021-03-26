DUII
• Juan Alberto Saballos, 62, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested Thursday at Pier 5 in Astoria for operating a boat under the influence of intoxicants following a water rescue. The Connor Foss, one of the responders to the scene, reportedly found an inflatable boat sinking at about 5:30 p.m. A person was located hanging on a chain of a boat anchor in front of the former Ship Inn restaurant and the Connor Foss crew helped the man out of the water.
• Brian Paul McCarthy, 43, was arrested Tuesday on Second Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
• Danny Benjamin Lee, 34, was arrested Tuesday on Second Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.