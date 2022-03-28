DUII

• John Wesley Trent, 48, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Marlin Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Kathlyn Leigh Rook, 33, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at E. Harbor Drive and U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for DUII and following too closely. She was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

