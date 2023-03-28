Mail theft
• Karac Drocken Anderson, 32, of Astoria, was arraigned Friday for six counts of mail theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft in the third degree.
DUII
• William Stephen Main, 48, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday at Safeway in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jason Ray Bruton, 35, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Seventh and Duane streets for DUII and driving while suspended.
• Jess Lawrence Mulligan, 59, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on 30th Street for DUII. Mulligan allegedly backed into a building with a vehicle.
