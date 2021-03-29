Assault
• Ashly Lukoszyk, 36, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for assaulting a public safety officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Tony Z. Clemons, 48, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to perform duties of a driver in an accident after allegedly crashing into a parked Sunset Empire Transportation District bus on N.E. Skipanon Drive.
• Sigrid Anna Silva, 43, of Fairview, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII.